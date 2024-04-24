Yahaya Bello Took $720k From State Account To Pay Child’s School Fees In Advance – Olukoyede Reveals

Ola Olukoyede, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has disclosed that the former Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, withdrew $720,000 from the government account to pay for his child’s school fees in advance.

The anti-graft agency boss disclosed this during a press briefing on Tuesday.

He said: “Am so passionate about things for us to move forward in this country.

“A certain governor, because he knows he is going, moved money directly from the government to Bureau de Change and used it to pay the child’s school fees in advance.

“In dollars. over $720,000 in advance, in anticipation that he was going to leave the government house, in a poor state like Kogi; and you want me to close my eyes to that under the guise to say am been used, used by who at this stage of my life.

“I assumed office here, I didn’t initiate the case, I inherited the case file, I called for the case file, I called for the report, and I said look there are issues here.

“I put a call across to him which ordinarily am not supposed to do, just to honour him as an immediate past governor, but he said ‘Can’t they come to my village?”