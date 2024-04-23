Police Nab Six ‘One Chance’ Robbery Suspects, Others In Enugu (Pictures)

The operatives of Enugu state police command have arrested at least six individuals, suspected to be engaging in criminal activities, such as “one chance” robbery, unlawful possession and trafficking of suspected cocaine, weed (“Ghana Loud”), theft of a motor vehicle battery, a tricycle (Keke), and a church organ keyboard

This was contained in a statement made available to the public by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, on Monday.

The statement partly reads: “Police operatives serving in different divisions of the Enugu State Police Command have arrested a total of six male suspects for the offences of “one chance” robbery, unlawful possession and peddling of suspected cocaine, stealing of a motor vehicle battery, a tricycle (Keke), and a church organ keyboard.

“Two tricycles, one motor vehicle battery, one organ keyboard, wraps of substances suspected to be cocaine, and quantities of weeds suspected to be “Ghana Loud” were recovered from the suspects.

“Accordingly, police operatives serving in the Independence Layout Police Division of the Command, working with law-abiding citizens, on April 18, 2024, around 10am., arrested one Edeh Chibuike “m”, aged 44, and recovered a yello-coloured Bajaj tricycle with registration number NSK 218 QA.

“The suspect and his cohorts who escaped, operating in the recovered tricycle, are alleged to have robbed their female victim and passenger of her iPhone and Bank’s ATM Card at Nwakanwa Street, Independence Layout, Enugu.

*The suspect and gang members were given a hot chase by law-abiding citizens, which caused their keke to skid off the road into a fence, leading to his arrest while others escaped.

“The suspect confessed to the crime, stating that his criminal gang has been in the business of “one chance” robbery and fraud on unsuspecting victims within the Enugu metropolis.”