Dapo Abiodun Appoints Tunde Onakoya As Ogun State Sports Ambassador

Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State, has nominated Tunde Onakoya, the Guinness World Record holder for the longest chess marathon in history, as the state’s sports ambassador.

Governor Abiodun, who made the announcement on Thursday while receiving Onakoya in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, also announced the start of the state chess competition, which will be held throughout the state in honour of Onakoya.

Abiodun, who was impressed by the National Chess Master’s success on the global arena, stated that it would not have been possible without dedication, tenacity, and hard effort.

The Governor said, “I can see why you continue to be an inspiration to many young people across the length and breadth of this country. You have gone further by establishing a foundation called the ‘Chess in Slums Africa’ because you are determined to tell your story and encourage other children and get them out of the slums and give them hope and future.

“Today (Thursday), we will be officially appointing you as our State Sports Ambassador. Coincidentally, Ogun State will be hosting the National Sports Festival this year and we are boasting that we are set to host the best National Sports Festival that has never been held in the history of this country and coincidentally, chess is one of the games that will feature in that event.

“I have decided that because of you and in your honour, we will begin an Ogun State Chess Competition across the length and breadth of the state. Since you are now officially our Sports Ambassador and our Chess Ambassador, we will leave it to you to design that competition from the local government all the way to the state level.

“But we, as your state, we will have a sponsor in the Tunde Onakoya Prize, for the winner of that competition.”

Earlier, Onakoya expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the Governor for Nigerians’ support in his rise to fame, saying he was pleased to be a Nigerian.

“I am proud to be a Nigerian and from Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, I felt highly honoured and happy in the way Nigerians all over the world supported me immensely to achieve this feat and the honour accorded me by our royal fathers and His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, my state Governor,” Onakoya said.