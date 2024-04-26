PDP Must Reclaim Ondo — Agboola Ajayi Says After Guber Ticket Win



Winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial primary poll in Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, says his emergence as ticket holder will ensure that the State is reclaimed for PDP.

Information Nigeria reports that the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who chaired the electoral committee that supervised the poll, announced Ajayi as the winner of the election in Akure, the state capital, on Thursday.

He announced that Ajayi scored 264 votes to defeat other aspirants.

Ajayi, in his acceptance speech noted that the election was transparent, free, fair and devoid of rancour.

The former Deputy Governor of Ondo who commended the electoral committee for being objective in the process, lauded other aspirants in the election and urged them to join hands with him to rescue the state from the misgovernance of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His words: “There is no victor, no vanquished in the election and I solicit your support to ensure that our party returns to power in the November governorship election.

“Let’s join hands together and speak with one voice and work towards reclaiming Ondo for PDP.

“I thank you for the process and let me also commend the national leaders of our party for putting in place a transparent process to get to this level that is the difference between the PDP and other political parties in Nigeria and Africa.

“But let me say this to all our party leaders No victor, no vanquished, all of us are winners and it’s a victory for democracy.

“I’ll try my best, I’ll do everything to see that every aggrieved member is reconciled so that we can push for the victory together.”