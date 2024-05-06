Our Leaders Not Interested In Solving Nigeria’s Problems — Moghalu

Kingsley Moghalu, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, has posited that Nigerian leaders are not interested in solving the country’s problems.

According to him, they are more “focused on politics, rent-seeking, and picking sycophants and ethnic journeymen for jobs they can’t perform.”

In a post via X on Monday, Moghalu stressed that knowledge, competence and expertise, in addition to political will, would solve Nigeria’s problems.

He wrote: “The tragedy of Nigeria is that many of its leaders are not truly interested in solving the country’s problems.

READ ALSO: Abuja: NDLEA Intercepts 4,752kg Of Cannabis In Gas Tanker

“They are more focused on politics, rent-seeking, and picking sycophants and ethnic journeymen for jobs they can’t perform. But problems can’t solve themselves.

“It’s knowledge, competence and expertise, plus political will, that solves problems. To bring these factors together to fix Nigeria’s problems requires real #Leadership.

“This is a concept that can incorporate politics, but goes well beyond it. #LeadershipMatters.”