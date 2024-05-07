Focus On Fall Of Naira, Insecurity – Charly Boy Drags Onanuga For Tagging Obi As ‘Bitter’

Veteran musician Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy, has chastised Bayo Onanuga, President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy.

This is coming after Onanuga called the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last election, Peter Obi as “bitter”.

Onanuga had referred to Peter Obi as “Bitter Obi” while quoting a tweet mocking the former Anambra State governor’s recent outing in Canada.

In response, Charly Boy voiced his displeasure with Onanuga’s behaviour, claiming that Obi “never sponsored any form of violence against the state or government” and that “such disgusting name-calling” was inappropriate.

He advised the presidential adviser to concentrate on addressing the depreciating value of the Naira in the foreign exchange market, as well as the instability, starvation, poverty, and corruption that are destroying his boss’s administration.

On his X handle on Monday, Charly Boy wrote: “We are saddened and disappointed at Mr. Bayo Onanuga for addressing HE Peter Obi as “Bitter Obi” such disgusting name-calling on an active and dedicated citizen like HE Peter Obi who has never sponsored any form of violence against the State or the government is uncalled-for.

“As loyal supporters of HE Peter Obi, any form of attack on HE Peter Obi is an absolute attack on well-meaning Nigerians. Mr. Bayo must refrain from attacking Obi as such will not give Nigerians the needed good governance rather.

“Mr. Bayo Must focus on the fall of Naira, insecurity, hunger, poverty, corruption ravaging the incompetent government of Tinubu.”

