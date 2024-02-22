Ka3na Slams Nigerians Who Sell Land At High Cost And Blame Dollar Rate

Ka3na, a popular reality television star, has blamed Nigerians for the country’s severe economic catastrophe.

The ex-Big Brother Naija contestant recalled how someone had informed her about the dollar rate when she wanted to purchase land.

As she held Nigerians responsible for their own woes, she questioned how the dollar rate related to land prices.

The reality personality asserted that while a country’s government may have shortcomings, its people might be far worse.

Ka3na lamented that money is now more important to society than human life and asked everyone to be cautious and watchful at this time.

Taking to her Instagram page, she wrote,

“lol what has land got to do with dollar?? na dry land for Nigeria I wan buy person dey tell me madam you no dey hear wetin dollar dey talk? Na Nigerians be the main problem of Nigeria!

“The system may be flawed, but we, as individuals, can be even worse. The current society prioritizes money over human lives and dignity. Remember to stay vigilant and cautious. Trust is a rare commodity in this day and time. even your closest friend may betray you for a mere 50k. Stay safe out there.”

SEE POST:



