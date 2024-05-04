Davido’s logistics manager, Israel Afaere, has shared a cryptic post on his Instagram stories.

He added that many ladies were married due of their attractiveness but were thrown back to their father’s house because of their terrible behaviour.

He revealed this following his split from his wife, Sheila Courage, whom he has been dragging online.

Isreal shared,

“beauty has sent a lot of girls to marriage but bad character is returning them to their father’s house”

