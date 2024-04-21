Guinness World Records: Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu Celebrate Onakoya’s 60-Hour Chess Feat

Tunde Onakoya, a Nigerian chess master and child education activist, has joined other Nigerians who have pushed themselves to break several world records.

The chess master achieved a new record of 60 hours for the longest chess marathon with his US partner, Shawn Martinez, also a chess master, in Times Square in New York City, United States of America on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

The duo smashed the previous record of 56 hours, 9 minutes, and 37 seconds set by Norwegian players Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad in 2018.

Onakoya, who operates a non-governmental organisation called Chess in Slums Africa that aims to raise chess masters from the slums, stated that the goal of the world record was to generate $1 million to empower more children in Africa.

As of Saturday, the organisation had only raised $100,000.

Though the chess master’s initial goal was to achieve a new record of 58 hours, he was successful in setting a new goal of 60.

According to a New York-based non-profit organisation, despite a health difficulty of acute vomiting and stomach discomfort during the games, the Nigerian chess master refused to abandon his goal.

Congratulating Onakoya, President Bola Tinubu, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Saturday, wrote,

“I celebrate this Nigerian chess champion and founder of Chess in Slums Africa for his rare feat, but especially for the reason driving this compelling demonstration of character, which is raising funds for African children to learn and find opportunity through chess.”

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwoolu also commended Onakoya’s achievement. In a statement posted on his X account on Saturday, he wrote,

“Congratulations to chess master, Tunde Onakoya, on breaking the world chess marathon record in Times Square, New York. Your journey from Lagos, Nigeria to global recognition embodies the spirit of our great city.”

During the marathon, many renowned Nigerians expressed their support for Onakoya, including the African Action Congress’ presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, Omoyele Sowore, and popular artist David Adeleke, aka Davido.