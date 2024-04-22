Ward Excos Disown Kano APC Faction That Suspended Ganduje

A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ganduje ward, Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State, loyal to

Abdullahi Ganduje has disowned the group that suspended him as the Party’s National Chairman.

Recall that on Sunday, a faction of the APC ward executives in Ganduje ward, suspended the immediate past Governor of the State.

Ja’afar Ganduje, Secretary of the faction, had alleged that Ganduje engaged in anti-party activities.

In a quick response, the faction loyal to Ganduje claimed that the leader of the other group is a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), who contested a councilorship seat in the State.

The statement, jointly signed by Ahmed Ganduje and Usaini Jibrinz, Chairman and Secretary of Ganduje ward, read: “To the best of our knowledge, as executive members of Ganduje ward of the APC, there was no new election of new leadership of our party. We remain the same executives of the ward.”

The faction further called on APC national leadership to facilitate the arrest of those parading themselves as ward leaders for impersonation and attempt to disrupt the party.

The faction alleged that the other group used “a fake or uncertified headed paper on which they drew a list of non-existing party executives.”