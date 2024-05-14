We’ll Disown Peter Obi If He Adopts IMF, World Bank Policies — NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress, has vowed to disown the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, if he adopt the policies of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Ajaero stated this while speaking in an interview with Channels Television on Tuesday.

He described the position of the NLC on the removal of petrol subsidy and electricity subsidy as ‘fixated.’

Ajaero added that the labour union would have it tough with any Labour Party president who implements the policies of the IMF.

He said: “He (Obi) is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party but does he own the NLC or the Labour Party? Why can’t you separate them?

“Whosoever is the presidential candidate or official of the Labour Party must buy into our projects. If he says he was going to undertake those policies, let him be elected and try such policies.

“Whether a presidential candidate of a party that Labour forms would dictate for Labour? The answer is known to everybody. The policies of Labour, the ideologies of Labour are clear and we are going to pursue it.

“If anybody is coming with another ideology, he is going to have it tough with us because that is not what we stand for.

“It (our approach) would have been the worst for anybody flying the flag of the Labour Party to come and implement these policies, to come and adopt the policies of the IMF and the World Bank.

“It would have been worse for the person. In fact, we would disown the person, he would be on his own. We have to make this distinction clear.”