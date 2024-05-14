I Didn’t Involve In Contracts During My Father’s Govt – El-Rufai’s Son

A lawmaker, representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency, Bello El-Rufai, has denied involvement in the award of contracts during the tenure of his father, as the governor of Kaduna State.

Bello stated this in an interview hosted by Yaya Abba, titled, With Shuraim, on Monday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Nasir El Rufai, who served as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory from 2003 to 2007 under the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, also served as a two-term governor of Kaduna State from 2015 to 2023.

Recall that El Rufai was recently accused of leaving a huge debt for his successor, Uba Sani, to the tune of $587 million, N85 billion, and N115 billion in contract liabilities.

Governor Sani noted that the state is now left with a few amounts, not enough to pay salaries.

However, Bello said: “I think he (Nasir) is an exceptional mind and the sort of leader that Nigeria really needs; there are many like him.

“When he became governor, we campaigned for him seriously. We knew the wave was coming, we knew there was a merger. We knew Buhari could win this time, especially the alliance that happened with the Southwest.

“Some of us were just learning the process. But immediately he became governor, he sent me, as I say, on exile. Unlike the children of the governors back then, I didn’t really stay in Kaduna doing contracts.

While stating that he now understands the reason behind his father’s decision to send him away from the political scene, Bello noted: “What happens to the man in power is that if they can’t get to him, they’ll get to the wives or children,” adding that it was “natural for contractors in Kaduna to think if they come through you, they’ll gain favour.

“He (the father) just took me out of that equation and it really helped.”