Lagos Govt Warns Against Vehicles Without Visible Number Plates

The Lagos State Government has issued warning to motorists, who drive vehicles without proper number plates or use covered ones, adding that they stand the risk of having their vehicles impounded.

Disclosing this to the public, in a statement on Friday in Lagos, the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said that the current administration is determined to enhance security and enforce traffic regulations.

According to Osiyemi, motorists involved in such act are violating sections 15 and 16 of the State’s Transport Reform Law, (TSRL 2018).

He said: “Such actions not only breach traffic laws but also pose a significant threat to public safety and security.

“Driving without visible number plates hampers law enforcement efforts and complicates the identification of vehicles involved in criminal activities.”