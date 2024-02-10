Development: Oyo Will Compete With Lagos In 12 Years – Gov Makinde Assures

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Friday, said that the state will compete with Lagos State.

Governor Makinde made this known while unveiling a new radio station, Entrepreneur Radio, SEAP FM 89.1, Okeho in the Kajola Local Government Area.

The Governor, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, said that, although, Lagos State has a seaport but only 3,577 square kilometres of land whereas, Oyo State’s advantage lies in its dry port with the landmass of 28,454 square kilometers.

The commissioner said that the increase from 22 radio stations to 55 radio stations within four years of Seyi Makinde administration is proof that the state economy is booming and expanding.

Oyelade said: “Similar expansions are being experienced in real estate and hospitality businesses. If the next administration in the state after 2027 keeps to Makinde’s blueprint, the state will compete with Lagos in 12 years going forward.

“Infrastructures are being expanded, such that strategic roads across the state are being linked together economically. Over 200km of roads have been inaugurated so far by Makinde, which is a record in the history of the state.”