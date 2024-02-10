OGB Recent Splashes Millions Of Naira On Brand New G-Wagon (Photos)

Nigerian comedian and content creator Uzoanuke Michael Charles Okechukwu, better known as OGB Recent, has purchased a brand new G-WAGON valued at millions of naira.

On Saturday, February 10, the well-known comedian shared the good news with his followers on Instagram by posting videos and pictures of his new car.

He captioned the post,

“OGB CULTIST on a G-WAGON mood. Congratulations to all the cultists worldwide.”

The purchase announcement sparked emotions on social media, with many people congratulating him on the post’s comment section.

See some comments…

bighelight001: “Na too join secret cult remain so my sUccessful lifestyles will be secret.”

rukkyfunny: “You Dey hot I tap from your grace congratulations big man.”

tgr8t_xx411: “Nothing Wey Anybody Wan Tell Me Again Seh! E Get Wetin Una Dey Do Underground! Congrats Sha!”

blord_official: “Congrats 🎉 bro , Welcome to the league.”

nons_miraj: “I tap oooo, this will b my next car in Jesus name.”

smallsinger: “Congrats King, me to limelight. This will be the least congratulations for you this year A Rise by helping others.”

mcedopikin: “Congratulations congratulations my cultist, na to go use the G-wagon go chop better. EWA-GON oo00o.”

SEE POST: