Oyo Tipper Parks Management Chairman Abducted By Gunmen In Ibadan

The Chairman of Oyo State Tipper, Lorry, and Quarry Park Management System, Alhaji Akeem Akintola, popularly known as KUSO, has been kidnapped by some yet to be identified gunmen.

It was gathered that the abduction occurred in the early hours of Saturday, around Ajiboye area, Omi Apata, Ibadan, the state capital.

According to a source who spoke with Daily Trust, the attackers stormed Akintola’s residence and abducted him to an unknown destination.

The source said: “The gunmen arrived earlier this morning and attacked him without any resistance before whisking him away.

Meanwhile, INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the police in the state have not issued a statement on the incident as of the time of filing this report.