Late Dowen College Pupil, Sylvester Oromoni Finally Laid To Rest

Sylvester Oromoni Jr., a 12-year-old student at Dowen College in Lekki, Lagos State, who passed away on November 30, 2021, has been laid to rest.

After two years of struggle for justice, Oromoni was buried on Saturday at the family’s compound in Ogbe-Ijoh, Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta.

He was born December 4, 2009, and he passed away on November 30, 2021, under circumstances that are contentious because some of his college’s senior pupils had allegedly subjected him to torture.

Several dignitaries were present for the funeral. As friends, family, and well-wishers cried over Sylvester’s unexpected death, emotions were high.

Revd. Goodluck Bayagbon of the God’s Grace Ministry, Warri, urged Christians to live a life worthy of emulation and aspire to be heavenly candidates in a brief homily titled “Forever With The Lord,” drawn from the book of Isaiah 57:1-2.

While describing the deceased as a true believer in Christ, the cleric noted that “Sylvester Oromoni Jnr had gone to rest with the Lord and free from all evil and calamity of the world.

“We are not here to weep and mourn over Sylvester but to celebrate a great man, a young man that God almighty loves so much. Sylvester left an indelible mark in the hearts of all men that must be emulated.

“The most important thing about life is that everyone on earth must strive to make heaven because that is a great achievement for everyone, where there is no pain, sorrow, sadness, calamity, worries. Sylvester should be emulated according to his brief biography read to us all.

“He was a good young boy, who cared so much about his fellow students, friends, sisters, brothers and all those who crossed his path.

“He was diligent and was a devout Christian. At a young age, he cared for the needs of his fellow students, and he was very good both at school and at home. Though he left very young he has achieved the purpose of God who created him. We are here to celebrate him not to mourn. At his age, look at the mammoth crowd that came to bid him farewell to the heavens.”

Human rights attorney Femi Falana also paid tribute to Sylvester in a succinct statement, calling him a brilliant Nigerian whose life was cut short.

He said, “We are here to celebrate a great Nigerian whose life was cut short. His short life was so eventful according to his biography that was just read to us now.

“The short life of Solomon cannot be compared with that of Methuselah. Sylvester touched the lives of his teachers, friends, and fellow students and we should reminded and ask ourselves what will be remembered for after this life. We must try as much as possible to rededicate our lives to God almighty. I must thank the parents of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr for standing and demanding for justice for their son.”

The family, through the father of the deceased, had vowed while marking the second anniversary of their son’s untimely demise, that as a family, they would not stop crying out for justice for their departed son, adding that “As the father of the deceased, I cannot be tired or discouraged from pursuing justice as I have promised my son to get him justice even if it will take thirty years to achieve it.”