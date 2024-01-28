Tobi Amusan Breaks 25-year African 60m Hurdles Record

Nigerian sprinter, Tobi Amusan, has set a new African women’s 60-metre hurdles indoor record with a time of 7.77 seconds.

The performance came at the Astana Indoor Meet in Kazakhstan on Saturday.

It was gathered that Amusan broke fellow Nigerian, Gloria Alozie’s longstanding continental mark of 7.82 seconds set in 1999.

The 26-year-old set the record in the 60m hurdles final ahead of American Nia Ali and Ireland’s Sarah Lavin.

READ MORE: Tobi Amusan Bounces Back, Wins Third Diamond League Trophy In A Row

It was Nigeria’s opening race of the 2023 athletic season after Amusan’s beautiful finish last year.

Recall that she was suspended before the World Championships for allegedly missing drug tests but later cleared.

Amusan then failed to defend her 100m hurdles world title, finishing sixth in Budapest. But she the year on a high by winning her third consecutive Diamond League trophy.

The new 60m hurdles record continues Amusan’s rise as a trailblazer for African female sprint hurdlers.

In 2022, she became the first Nigerian to win a World Athletics Championship gold. She also broke the women’s 100m hurdles world record enroute to that triumph.