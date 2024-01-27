“If He Gets Infected With Deadly Disease, We’ll Die Together” – Portable’s Babymama Opens Up On Her Love For Him

Omobolanride Akinyanju, also known as Ashabi, a Nollywood actress and the fourth babymama of singer Portable, has spoken out about her feelings for him.

In a recent interview on Talk To B hosted by Abiola Adebayo Akinrinde, Ashabi disclosed that even though the musician is married and has other wives, she still feels as though she is the only spouse he has.

The actress revealed that she constantly imagine that while he is not with her, he is working to provide for their needs, and that when he returns home, he comes to her alone.

Ashabi admitted that she always pray for him not to contract sexually transmitted diseases, but if he does, they would have it together, and if it is a deadly disease, at least they will die together.

In her words,

“‘In my own mind, I am the only one My husband Portable married. Whenever he leaves the house, I believe he has gone to hustle for what we will eat. I know he has several women he is dating. May God not let him be infected, and if he gets infected with a deadly disease, we will d!e together”.

Many found her statement offensive and expressed disdain.

See some comments…

Variety By Sandy wrote, “Big sis, we what people we can emulate from, we want people of good repute in the industry and in other sectors to come grace d show. I truly love ur show. I subscribed to dis beautiful show. Pls may be classically picky of our guests, God bless u ma

Adejoke Temi wrote, “Can’t believe I just watched this. Omo!! This is what we call living a life without purpose. Please listen to people’s stories B4 bringing them over to the show. No positive lesson to learn at all. It is well”.

Adejoke Temi wrote, “Nothing to learn from this interview

Fabulous Kiddies Parties wrote, “May I not raise a girl child to have this kind of terrible mentality what? Girl you’ve got a very low self-esteem. It’s really sad, u can do better

Merridahh wrote, “All shades of dysfunctionality right from upbringing. How would a min support her daughter who probably just finished secondary school to start a business and rent an apartment with a man.

