Ayra Starr Under Fire For Shaking Hands With King Sunny Ade Instead Of Kneeling

Ayra Starr, a Nigerian artist, is under fire online for allegedly shaking famous juju musician King Sunny Ade, among other notable dignitaries.

The footage was published on Twitter by user @gemyoruba, who called her out for her conduct.

He captioned the video, “Ayra Starr is nothing but an uncultured lady”

She could be seen in the video being introduced to the men who were sat next to Burna Boy’s mother.

Her greeting should have been made on her knees, according to Yoruba tradition and their honorific position.

The young artist, however, stood and greeted them by shaking hands.

This outraged many Netizens, who thought she was rude and not a true daughter of the soil.

smoke253 noted: “KSA was even more respectful than @ayrastarr in this video which to me is a shame to these GenZ children 👧👧👧.”

Capolutiti reacted: “Whether she knows it’s KSA sitting or not, she’s mannerless. This Africa not Obodo Oyinbo land. No need to to white wash it.”

UnkleAyo said: “Excuse me for one moment. The man in suit is not who I think it is. Please tell me it’s not who I think it is. Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, @ayrastarr you stretched your hands to shake that man? Omo 2002? Egbami.”

ayurexars stated: “She Dey shake KSA , that man might be older than her father.”

