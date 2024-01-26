“People Abroad Can’t Be Sending You Money Always” – Woli Arole Addresses Entitled Nigerians

Nigerian comedian turned prophet Bayegun Oluwatoyin, popularly known as Woli Arole, has appealed to fellow Nigerians on behalf of those residing abroad.

The prophet spoke about how those who work abroad are overworking themselves and said on his Instagram page that they cannot be sending money all the time.

He implored them to cease being ungrateful, accept the little they send, and pray for them.

He composed,

“People in Nigeria please I am speaking on behalf of those abroad, they can’t be sending you money all the TIME. They are working their ass OUT. When they send the little one they have, appreciate it.

Pray for them. Don’t be ungrateful”.

Many took to his comment section to appreciate him for the appeal as they share their thoughts on his post,

Rachel Bose Official wrote, “U’ve spoken well sir. People abroad should learn how to set boundaries and block some lines too. It’s not easy anywhere

Mewase Abolaji wrote, ‘Spoken well is an understatement, sir

Mr. G. Adams wrote, “Entitlement mentality, and has made a lot of people become a liability. We thank God for the privilege to give

Mz Mogaji wrote, “My sister left this group. Even when I send, she’ll never appreciate in her tone “kilo sher na” meaning what have you done that someone else has not done? It is well thou

Sheyhun Temi wrote, “This particular post should be posted every 3 market days

