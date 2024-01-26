US-based Artists, Esquare Shares Side Of The Story On What Transpired Between Them And Portable

American artists, Dr Fortunate and Prince both known as Esquare has denied hitting Nigerian vocalist Portable in a viral video.

Portable, who had been engaged for an event by two black Americans, claimed that over 40 people assaulted him and severely injured him, shattering his leg.

In December of last year, he had a booking for the event and had even agreed to produce a video for them. However, they asked for a refund as they were not satisfied with what he pushed out for them.

Rumours circulated that Esquare beat Portable up at his house, but they insisted that it took place at a hired venue. The musician didn’t get to make the song and music video, despite being paid N2.5 million to do so, because he lived too far away.

When they arrived, he requested an additional N1 million, which they provided. They then proceeded to his home in Ogun to pick him up for the video shoot in Ajah, Lekki. After giving his manager the N1 million, they demanded it back, escalating the situation.

In their words,

“I am Dr Fortunate and Prince and we are Esquare

There is a viral video going on where my brother and I happened to be on those videos. I just want to address the public misconception because a lot of false information was given out.

Sometimes last year May, our manager in the United States contacted Portable’s manager and they reached an agreement on the collaboration. We agreed on N2.5 million. When we paid the N1.5 million, the beat was sent to Portable’s manager and he did his own version and brought it back to us and we did some changes and everything came out perfect.

We agreed that the music video would be done on September 23rd. My brought and I made the necessary arrangements on how to fly down to Nigeria to do the music video, and we saw on his manager’s Instagram handle that he would be on a tour during that time.

We decided to postpone it to the festive period in December, which Portable’s manager agreed to. Then we had a change of mind and wanted to do the video shoot in Houston, Texas where we are based, since he was on tour in the US but Portable’s manager declined.

A date was later fixed for January 21st. He failed to show up on time to the music video shoot and when we called our manager to inform his manager of the appointment, our manager realized that Portable’s manager had sent a message canceling the shoot as it was too far from Portable’s location which is Sango, Ogun State.

Through a friend, we were able to reach Portable directly. At first, he denied us and asked for proof, which we sent to him and he demanded an extra N1 million, claiming that his manager had collected N500,000 from the N1 million they sent to him.

We gave him the money and even had to drive from Ajah, Lekki to Ogun State to pick him up and when we got to the location, he started exhibiting erratic behavior and demanded we make it snappy since he has out her engagements.

When we tried talking things with him after the shoot about the extra money we paid him, he flared up and said he was a member of a cult group and would call Area boys to cancel the event and kill us”.

