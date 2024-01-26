Police Detain Mr Ibu’s Son, Adopted Daughter For Allegedly Stealing N55m From His Donations

The Nigerian Police Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in Ikoyi, Lagos State, has detained Oyeabuchi Okafor and Jasmine Okekeagwu for allegedly attempting to swindle Mr. John Okafor, also known as Mr. Ibu, of N55 million.

The FCID said in a press release on Thursday that they were responding to a request from Diamond Waves Law on behalf of Mr. Ibu’s spouse, Stella, which claimed that the actor’s adoptive daughter, Jasmine Okekeagwu, and his sons, Onyeabuchi and Valentine Okafor, had planned to defraud Mr. Ibu.

The police statement issued by the spokesperson, ASP Mayegun Aminat, read,

“Investigation into the case established that as part of efforts to fund his medical bills, Mr. Ibu launched a public fund-raising initiative and attracted donations from his fans, entertainment industry players, and other well-spirited members of the public into a bank account which he publicised and dedicated for the purpose.”

According to the FCID, Onyeabuchi and Jasmine had taken control of Mr. Ibu’s phone, tricked Stella, and compromised the banking information.

They were said to have reinstalled the banking app, transferred N55 million from the donations, and planned to escape from the country after a sham marriage.

The accused have been charged with conspiracy and theft before the Chief Magistrate’s Court 1, Yaba, according to the police, who also claimed that N50 million had been recovered from them.

READ MORE: “Omah Lay, Asake, And Seyi Vibez Are Upcoming Artists” – Victor Osimhen

They were said to have been granted bail, and the case adjourned to March 11, 2024.

For legal counsel, the case file has also been sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.