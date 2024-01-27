Oluomo Challenges Removal As Ogun Speaker In Court, Hearing Fixed For February 7





The impeached Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Kunle Oluomo, on Friday night, maintained that he is still the Speaker of the House.

Recall that 18 members removed Oluomo, the representative for Ifo State Constituency 1, from office on Tuesday and chose Oludaisi Elemide to take his position.

Specifically, they accused him of embezzlement of quarters renovation fund, non-disclosure of House of Assembly finances, embezzlement of monthly seminar/training fund, embezzlement of philanthropic gesture extended to the House as well as spending house funds on personal travels without the consent and approval of the House.

However, in a new twist to the Ogun Assembly turmoil, Oluomo broke his silence on the impeachment saga, declaring the action of the lawmakers “unconstitutional, null, void and of no effect whatsoever.”

While addressing newsmen in his Legislative Quarters residence, Ibara GRA Abeokuta, Oluomo informed he has approached the Court for adjudication on the matter.

“I have filed a suit in the Ogun State High Court asking them to determine whether a speaker can be removed through Gestapo and coup-like manner and the court said we should go and serve them and come back on February 7 to defend our case.

“All I am saying in essence is that follow the rule of law. It is not about 20 people signing, it is about the rule of law. If 27 people, including me sign a paper, that does not mean we should not follow due process.

“Your signature will be null and void if you don’t follow due process. I don’t mind the number of people that signed, just follow due process.”