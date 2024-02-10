Delta Police Detain Officers For Shooting Vigilante Leader

The Delta State Police Command, arrested and detained two policemen who allegedly shot the commander and two members of the Idjerhe Kingdom’s vigilante group.

It was gathered that the detained officers were accused of invading Jesse town on January 30, 2024, and shot the vigilante commander, Mr. Freeborn Ofeshohwo alias Cornerstone, and other members, identified as Friday Johnson and Enor Young.

Reacting to the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, in a statement on Saturday in Asaba, the state capital, condemned the act by the officers.

READ MORE: Delta Police Nab Pastor For Kidnapping, Recover Arms

He said: “The command is aware of a publication making rounds in some sections of the media of an alleged shooting by policemen at Idjerhe kingdom in Ethiope West LGA.

“The Commissioner of Police, Delta State, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department, to commence a full-scale investigation into the incident, and the officers involved have been identified and detained, while an internal disciplinary action has been initiated.

“The CP wishes to reiterate that it’s not in the character of the command to trample on the rights of citizens, assault, or use their rifles without recourse to Force Order 237.”