AFCON Final: VP Shettima Leads FG’s Delegation To Support Super Eagles Against Ivory Coast

Vice President, Kashim Shettima will lead a Federal Government delegation to the 2023 African Cup of Nations final on Sunday as the Super Eagles face hosts, Ivory Coast, in a bid for continental glory.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, on Saturday, disclosed that President Tinubu believes that Shettima’s presence at the finals is a testament to the government’s unwavering support for the team and its dedication to their success.

The statement reads: “Recognising the unifying power of football and the immense role the Super Eagles play in fostering national pride and unity, the President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, believes that Vice President Shettima’s presence at the finals alongside the delegation is a testament to the government’s unwavering support for the team and its dedication to their success.

“The Federal Government calls on all Nigerians, both at home and abroad, to unite in support of the Super Eagles, and to raise their voices in encouragement, and create a wave of national pride that propels the team to glory.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Jose Pesiero’s side will complete the last task of the tournament by meeting the host nation, Côte d’Ivoire, 9pm, on Sunday, at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.