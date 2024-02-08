AFCON Finalists: Shettima Pledges FG Reward For Super Eagles After Victory

Vice President Kashim Shettima has vowed that the Federal Government will reward the Super Eagles for their commitment and dedication following their victory against South Africa on Wednesday.

The Super Eagles disclosed Shettima’s promise in a Thursday statement via X.

The statement read, “The Federal Government has promised to reward the Super Eagles for their commitment and dedication in reaching the final of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivore.

“Vice President Kashim Shettima told the players and their officials in the dressing room, following their hard-fought victory over South Africa in the semi finals on Wednesday, that the government and people of Nigeria are proud of their accomplishment.

“The VP was in company with Governors Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), Minister for Youths, Dr. Jamila Ibrahim as well as oil mogul, Wale Tinubu, FIFA Council member, Amaju Pinnick, and NFF President, Ibrahim Musa Gusau.”

The Super Eagles of Nigeria advanced to the final of the tournament after beating Bafana Bafana of South Africa 4-2 on penalties.

Nigeria holds the record for the highest number of appearances at the AFCON semi-finals, having played 15 times.