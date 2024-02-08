2024 Census Will Hold In November As Scheduled — Senate Assures Nigerians

The Nigerian Senate says the much-awaited Population and Housing Census slated for November this year will hold as planned.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Identity and Population, Senator Abdul Ningi, noted this in Abuja on Wednesday during the screening of 17 of the 19 commissioner-nominees for the National Population Commission, NPC.

The Bauchi Central lawmaker added that coincidentally, most of the nominees are people coming for the second time.

He said: “It is a renomination and we have perused their credentials presented in the first instance, compared to the ones they. have just presented.”

Nigeria has been using estimated figures for many years, as the last census was conducted by NPC in 2006, which gave a population figure of 140 million.

The immediate past administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari had planned to conduct another census in 2022 but the programme was later moved to 2023.

The exercise was, however, suspended indefinitely by Buhari, a few days before leaving office, saying he would allow President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to announce new dates for the headcount.

Tinubu however pledged his administration’s support for the next census, asserting its importance in crucial aspects of national planning.

Speaking further, Ningi, who said conducting the exercise is all about political will by the government, said: “We are almost 11 years without taking the United Nations resolution on population which comes almost every seven years.

“I am sure with the political will, this is possible, it’s doable, the commission is ready, the personnel are ready. All we need do is the announcement by the President that the population census is coming on a date and once he says it, the international observers will now come in with their support.

“Without the President’s declaration, no one will send a kobo to Nigeria to support population census. Seventy-five per cent of the logistics in terms of machines, in terms of training of the personnel have been completed.

“All we need to do is for the President to have the political will, and commitment to say the census is taking place and we cannot postpone it.”

He furthered that the population census is the basic crux of human development, adding that without the census, no plan could be executed.

“That is why it is difficult now to ascertain the exact population. Even pro-rata, how many are Nigerians because of lack of political will,” Ningi said.

He explained that since the population issue was on the front burner, all efforts are underway to ensure its takeoff, saying “The nominees should realise the importance of the assignment before them. The last time we had a national census was more than a decade ago.

“No nation improves nor develops without knowing its number and therefore, this is a unique assignment that the nominees will face in due course.

“This is because we are going to face the national census. And you have been selected because of your pedigree, your experience and exposure to the system.

“It is very imperative while you are on that duty, we must see ourselves as Nigerians. There is no basis for any competition; whether there are more Hausa people than Igbo people or Yoruba than Tivs.

“That is not the essence of population count. The essence is to be able to develop a mechanism where we lay a developmental plan that will meet the aspirations of our peoples.”

Chairman of the NPC, Nasir Kwarra, said: “We have been waiting for the screening long time ago. Thank God we are here today.

“Out of the 19 nominees sent, two will not be here, because the commissioner representing Ondo has been appointed Secretary to the State Government, Ondo.

“The commissioner representing Ogun, he contested House of Assembly election. Initially, he wasn’t declared winner. The court gave him the seat. So he is not going to be sworn in.”