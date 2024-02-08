Sanwo-Olu, Okonjo-Iweala, Peter Obi, Others React To Super Eagles Victory Over Bafana Bafana

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, has commended the Super Eagles, after the team defeated South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in the semi-final of the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Wednesday.

Nigeria qualified for the AFCON finals after beating the Bafana Bafana in the semi-final via penalty shootout.

The match had ended in a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes.

However, the match, saw Nigeria overcome their opponents 4-2 on penalties after extra time.

Nigeria will now face Ivory Coast in the AFCON final on Sunday.



Highlighting work done by goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali and head coach Jose Peseiro, he wrote via X: “We did it!!!!”

“So proud of our Super Eagles for finding that extra tenacity to push through. From Nwabali with the in-match and penalty heroics to Ekong to Osimhen for taking initiative to help us score in the match and to the silent hero, Coach, José Peseiro, everyone dug deep to give us this one.

“Off to the finals and by God’s grace the Cup. For now, we’re playing @asakemusik’s Amapiano for the rest of the week.”

READ ALSO: VP Shettima’s Presence Spurred Super Eagles Victory To AFCON Finals – Presidency

Also, Peter Obi, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, in a post after the game wrote, “Today was yet another victorious outing for Nigeria as our National Team, the Super Eagles displayed great fighting spirit, beating the Bafana Bafana of South Africa to take Nigeria to the finals in the ongoing AFCON games.”

Also reacting, Nigerian legend, Nwankwo Kanu tweeted: “KAN U believe this? What a feeling……The super eagles are in great spirits. Ready to fly to the finals. #afcon2023 We dey here.”

World Trade Organization’s Director General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala tweeted: “We got it done!! Our very own

@NGSuperEagles did it. Congratulations!! You have put a smile on all our faces.

“Let me also congratulate our South African brothers in @BafanaBafana for a valiant showing. Let’s now march forward.”

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the Lagos governorship candidate for Labour Party in the 2023 elections, wrote: “Indeed, they ran and never went weary. neither did they faint. The Super Eagles fought like warriors and did our country proud. Senior man!! you’ve done well.

“On a lighter note, with the way my chest was pounding, may we not experience heartbreak at this age o.”