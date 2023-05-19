We Spent N200bn On Preparations For Postponed 2023 Census – NPC

The National Population Commission (NPC) has revealed that it has spent about N200 billion for the preparation of the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

The Executive Chairman of the Commission, Nasir Kwarra, made this known while speaking at a breakfast meeting on Thursday.

The NPC boss also said the money spent was part of the N800 billion expected from the Federal Government as the total budget for the conduct of the population census.

Nasir said the money included the cost of more than five years of preparing for the exercise, adding that about one million personnel have been recruited to conduct a credible and acceptable digital census.

The NPC boss also asserted that the cost of conducting a digital census was high as the commission would be procuring equipment and data needed for the exercise.

“It is important to sustain the tempo of the preparation for the census. The focus of the commission is to lay a foundation for future censuses,” Kwarra said.

He, then, assured Nigerians that the NPC is committed to ensuring a credible census.

Also speaking at the event, Census Manager, Inuwa Jalingo said the commission worked hard to conduct a digital census.

Jalingo added that the commission was prepared to ensure a robust quality dashboard and data for the exercise.

Recall that in April, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the postponement of the census, which was earlier slated to take place across the country between May 3 and 5.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed who announced the postponement in a statement, said the new date for the census would be determined by the incoming administration.