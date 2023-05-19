El-Rufai Orders Demolition Of Nine Companies Belonging To Ex-Gov Makarfi

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has revoked the Right of Occupancy of nine companies belonging to the former state governor, Senator Ahmed Muhammed Makarfi, as the properties have been slated for demolition.

INFORMATION NIGERIA gathered that a notice of revocation of the Right of Occupancy (C of O) had been served to officials of the said companies and the affected properties have also been marked for demolition.

It was gathered that the official notice of revocation was addressed to the Director of Cane Properties, Plot 11, Murtala Square, Doka, Alhaji Ibrahim Makarfi, who said, “Our Lawyers will respond accordingly to the revocation and withdrawal of right of Occupancy of the companies”.

Also reacting to the development, the former PDP National committee’s chairman, Senator Makarfi said, “there is a serious issue right now. We need to meet Ustaz Yunus (SAN) to go to court to stop the State Government; they just sent 9 revocation Letters to us”.

Meanwhile, the Registrar of Kaduna Geographical Information Service (KADGIS), Mahmud Aminu, while reacting to the development said; “I have been directed to refer to the above Right of Occupancy, and inform you that His Excellency, Governor of Kaduna State has in the exercise of power conferred on him under section 28 (5) (a) and (b) of Land Use Act 1978, revoked and withdrawn your rights and continued failure and contravention of covenanted terms and conditions of the Right of Occupancy.”