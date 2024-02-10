With New Social Media Regulation Being Pushed By Nigerian Politicians, Those Criticizing Face 3-Years Jail Term – Amnesty International

Amnesty International’s new regulations protecting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have elicited reactions from social media users.

In a recent statement, Amnesty International warned that criticising the president might result in a three-year prison sentence.

Explaining the implications of social media regulations in a series of tweets on Saturday, the human rights organisation said, “The social media regulation law keenly pushed by Nigerian politicians is set to be subject to vague and broad interpretations and will impose incredibly harsh punishments simply for criticising the authorities.”

With social media regulation, Amnesty International said, “Social media users will be punished for freely expressing their opinions. Govt. can arbitrarily shut down the internet and limit access to social media. Criticising the government will be punishable with penalties of up to three years in prison.”

Many social media users have shared their thoughts on the matter…

See some comments below…

Books Fever wrote, “The more we Gold our hands and do nothing, the more we go dey run from poor to poorest to poorest. It’s a good day to get bookssssss

I Am A medium wrote, “I don go criticize the amnesty international for their page Oloriburuku

Sha Mu81 wrote, “But Dem dey come online come do campaign”.

Dinma of Lagos wrote, “So basically, freedom of speech is allowed but freedom after speech is not guaranteed

Idu1m wrote, “No fee for anybody including certificate forger

Tee Bong wrote, “This is dictatorship, not democracy