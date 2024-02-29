“I Declined Deals From Top Artists Before Signing To Olamide’s Label” – Fireboy DML

Nigerian musician Adedamola Adefolahan, also known as Fireboy DML, has stated that he turned down several offers from major artists and music executives before signing with rapper Olamide’s YBNL Nation label in 2018.

During a recent interview with Billboard News in Los Angeles, the ‘Peru’ singer revealed this.

He stated that he accepted Olamide’s offer because he believed it was “the right decision.”

In his words,

“I rejected a couple of deals from big artists that wanted to sign me. But when Olamide came, I knew it was the right decision. And that process has really helped me in making decisions going forward.”