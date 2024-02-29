Keep Your Phones In Your Hands To Avoid It From Being Stolen, Not Pockets – Delta PPRO Advises

As part of efforts to cub theft in the society, the Delta Police Command has urged residents of the state to keep their mobile phone in their hand and not in pocket.

Disclosing this to the public, via his X account, on Thursday, the command Spokesperson, DSP Bright Edafe, narrated how someone, meant to deliver plaques to him, lost his phone worth 150,000 naira, adding that the criminal elements, responsible for this act are more smarter than the owners.

Edafe said: Someone was coming to deliver some plaques to me.

“On his way, his phone worth #150k was stolen.

“I felt so bad. But my advice is this, when you are on a tricycle, always hold your phones in your hands not in your pocket or bag, i repeat keep them in your hands after all its called handset. Because these criminals are so smart that they can remove a needle from your pocket without being caught.”