Maintain Your Peace, You’re Not The Only One With Freedom Rights — Tinubu Tackles NLC

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to the recent protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

He warned the Labour movement to know that it is not the only voice of the people, while speaking at the commissioning of the Lagos Red Line Train connecting from Agbado to Oyingbo.

Recall that NLC, on Tuesday, staged a protest over the hardship Nigerians are faced with coupled with hunger.

Reacting, the President said the Union should understand that despite its acclaimed right and freedom, it cannot fight an administration which is just nine-month old.

He furthered that there was no going back on his reforms despite resistance by those he called ‘smugglers.’

He also reiterated that corruption is fighting back and vowed that the government would exterminate corruption.

While stating that the hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the exchange rate is temporary, he urged Nigerians to persevere.

“There is very bright light at the end of the tunnel. Nigeria will be out of economic problem, we just need to persevere and work hard,” the President declared.

NLC, he said, is not the only voice of the people and warned the congress to maintain peace.

His words: “Allow me to throw a jab here. The Labour Union should understand that you are not the only with freedom and rights.

“If you want to participate in the electoral process, meet us in 2027. If not maintain peace. You are not only voice of Nigeria.”

The President said the commissioning of the red line was the culmination of the vision he nursed 25 years ago when he was Governor of the State.

He however called for more collaboration between the Ministry of Transport and other states to develop railway infrastructures across the country.