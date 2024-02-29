‘We Were Threatened To End Our Hardship Protest’ — NLC Alleges

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has revealed that its two-day nationwide protest against hunger and economic hardship was halted due to threats on its leadership.

Joe Ajaero, NLC’s President, during a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja, made this assertion.

Scheduled between Feb. 27 and Feb. 28, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the NLC had initiated the protest against the prevalent crisis of survival and hardship in Nigeria.

However, after a peaceful first day, the NEC decided to suspend the second day of the protest.

Ajaero emphasized the necessity of informing the public about the severe threats against the NLC leadership.

“These threats aim to intimidate and coerce us into abandoning our democratic expression through nationwide protests,” Ajaero stated.

READ ALSO: Economic Hardship: NLC Debunks Suspension Of Nationwide Protest (Video)

The Union President cited evidence of provocateurs being brought in to incite violence against peaceful protesters in Abuja.

He said, “In Abuja we have evidence for the importation of agents who were mobilised to the protest routes and grounds to cause violence and unleash mayhem against peacefully assembled protesting Nigerians.

“God is, however, always a step ahead of the enemies of the workers and the Nigerian people. That was also one of the reasons we had to restructure on the second day of the nationwide protest.

“You may have noticed that almost all the routes to our office have been militarised this morning. It took a lot of time to access our office. These are not things you expect from a democratic society.

“We had to adapt our plans for the second day of the protest due to these provocateurs and increased militarization of routes to our headquarters in Abuja.”