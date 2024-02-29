“Burna Boy Rejected N1bn Performance Fee” – Mr Jollof Reveals

Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, also known as Mr Jollof, a Nigerian comedian and show producer, has claimed that singer Burna Boy turned down a N1 billion offer to appear at a concert planned by him and other investors in Warri, Delta State.

He stated that they made an offer of $1 million (N1.3 billion) to the singer’s team, but it was rejected because it was less than the singer’s fee.

The comedian made the announcement in a recent Instagram video.

Captioning the post, he wrote,

“Me and some investors reached out to Burna Boy’s team for a concert in Delta State for One Million US Dollars (1.3 billion Naira today’s rate). Guess what? They said it’s too small.

“Burna Boy no dey Nigeria lane again oo because we didn’t utilise him enough before he was exported to global music market. No jokes.”

