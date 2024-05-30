Joeboy Calls Out FG For ‘Misplaced Priorities’ As New National Anthem Law Takes Effect

Popular singer Joseph Akinfenwaa Donus, aka Joeboy, has criticised the federal government for prioritising changing the national anthem over addressing the country’s various difficulties.

It should be noted that President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday signed the National Anthem Bill 2024, into law to reinstate the old anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.”

In response, Joeboy questioned why changing the National Anthem was prioritised over important national issues.

On his X handle, he wrote:

“Of all the problems Nigerians have to deal with, changing the national anthem is priority? Okay naw.”

