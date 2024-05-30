“Don’t Feel Entitled To Your Partner’s Money Until You’re Married” – BBNaija’s Doyin Tells Women

Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, a Big Brother Naija’s reality star, also known as Doyin, has urged women not to be entitled to their spouses’ money until they are married.

According to her, anything a man does for his partner in a non-marital relationship is an act of charity.

She highlighted that a man is not bound to care for his spouse until they’re married.

Doyin remarked this in response to a female fan who sought her counsel after her lover deserted her for calling him “stingy.”

Sharing the screenshot of the message via her Instagram story on Wednesday, she wrote:

“I don’t think he’s stingy because he doesn’t randomly give you money. If you have a man that gives to you when you ask then you’re lucky to have a responsible man but he doesn’t owe you random money just because you are his girlfriend. [sic].

“Until a man has married you, he is not obligated to be responsible for you….whatever he does is out of the generosity of his heart but you should never feel entitled to his money.

“Don’t let the internet deceive you, it’s nice to have a man that is intentional with his generosity but it’s not your birth right. There is nothing genetically programmed in a man that makes it easier for him to make money than a woman.

“It’s not easy to make money, so no one wants to keep spending ‘randomly’. If you need random money, please get a job.”

