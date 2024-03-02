“Rema Influenced My Life Positively” – Pheelz

Moses Philip Kayode, alias Pheelz, a Nigerian record producer and vocalist, has disclosed the role Rema played in the incident that shifted his professional path from producer to artist.

The ‘Finesse’ singer revealed that during the COVID-19 lockdown, he spotted a tweet from Rema that altered his life.

In the most recent episode of the Moni Talks podcast,

Pheelz said: “Rema tweeted ‘the world is on pause for you to catch up’ and I felt that that was a message to me personally.”

The musician explained that the post sparked something in him, and he convinced himself that he couldn’t afford to leave the world with all of his skill behind.

“I kept telling myself I have to die empty,” he said.