Edo 2024: “He’s A Fine Gentleman” — Atiku Pacifies Aggrieved PDP Aspirants, Rallies Support For Ighodalo

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has urged aggrieved Party members in Edo State to embrace peace.

In a Saturday statement issued by Paul Ibe, his media adviser, Atiku asked the aspirants who contested in the PDP governorship primary in Edo to rally around Asue Ighodalo.

Ighodalo, a businessman, won the PDP governorship primary poll organised by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Party for the Edo governorship election slated for September.

Deputy Governor of Edo, Philip Shaibu also won the parallel governorship primary organised by a faction of the Party.

Atiku however said the Party members and aspirants should reconcile and work for the interest of the party.

“The PDP leadership and members in Edo State must be congratulated also for an amazing primary election that produced the quality of candidate to fly the flag of our party in the upcoming election.

“The party has made a choice, and it is not in dispute that the choice is a good one.

“It is, therefore, on this note that I plead with all other aspirants and aggrieved stakeholders to reconcile and negotiate to make sure that Edo remains a PDP state.

“Barrister Ighodalo, apart from being a brilliant mind, in whose hands the affairs of Edo State will steer on stable waters, is also a fine gentleman.”

Atiku said Ighodalo has “what it takes” to unite members of the PDP willing to work for the interest of the party.