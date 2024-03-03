Two Killed, Scores Injured As Soldiers Allegedly Storm Okere-Warri

Death came knocking on the door of two people, as they were shot on Saturday at Okere Community in Delta State’s Warri Metropolis.

Security personnel, allegedly members of the 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army shot the victims.

Macaulay Uku and Eguono were the names of the victims, respectively.

However there are conflicting reports about when Uku was shot—some say early in the afternoon, while others say it happened after a fight between the youths and soldiers.

Though the cause of the latest crisis in the Itsekiri enclave of Warri was still shrouded in controversy, sources said it was connected to the visit to the enclave of the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III.

“I don’t really know what happened but what we heard was that the Olu went to the shrine as part of his visit to Itsekiri communities.

“One side said at the shrine he tried to dab olive oil but was resisted by youths of the community,” a local source said according to Nation.

It was, however, not clear how soldiers were deployed to the community.

At the time of this report, Brigadier General Sanusi Aliyu, the Commander of the 63 Brigade, Asaba, could not be reached for comment.