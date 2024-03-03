“Why I Would Never In My Life Relocate From Benin” – Isreal DMW

Isreal DMW, Davido’s personal logistics manager, has promised not to leave his homeland of Benin City.

He confessed on his Instagram account that he will never leave Benin to live anywhere else on the earth.

He provided explanations, stating that Benin is where a true Oba resides.

Isreal added that his boss, Davido, and Senator Ehanire Daisy Danjuma are aware of his wish to live in his hometown.

The logistics manager remarked that there is no place like Benin City and stated that he is not going anywhere.

He wrote,

“I would never in my life relocate from Benin to anywhere on this planet. Benin is where a real Oba really lives. Senator Ehanire Daisy Danjuma and Oga know already. No place like Benin City. I go nowhere”.

