Hardship: Angry Residents Break Into Govt Warehouse In Abuja, Steal Food Items (Video)

A government storage facility in Gwagwa town, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), fell victim to a act of looting on Sunday morning, with large quantities of food items stolen.

Eyewitnesses told Daily Trust that a crowd of youths forcefully entered the warehouse around the Tasha area of the community at approximately 7 am, on Sunday, taking away with some bags of maize and grain.

The above mentioned media, reported that a resident, identified as Jaafar Aminu, disclosed that the looting continued unhindered till 9 am.

He added that some residents as well as persons from neighboring Jiwa and Karmo town trooped towards the site with the intention of partaking in the loot.

Aminu also said that the situation has caused a grid lock on Gwagwa-Karmo road, that leads to Dei-Dei and Jabi axis, respectively.

Aminu disclosed that he left the location with bruises.

Also confirming the development, the spokesperson for the FCT command, Josephine Adeh, verified the incident in a text message to PUNCH, saying that: “The situation is now under control.”