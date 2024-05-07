Kanayo O. Kanayo’s Son Follows In Father’s Footsteps, Joins Nollywood Industry

Kanayo O Kanayo, the Nigerian actor, has introduced his first son, Clinton Onyeze Mbaise, to the film profession.

On Monday, Kanayo revealed Clinton to colleagues of Simpliciter Associates Productions, his production firm, on a movie set via Instagram.

He announced that Clinton would join the crew as assistant production manager as well as his personal assistant.

The renowned actor also instructed his colleagues that his son had been enlisted to work and should not be treated with child gloves.

READ MORE: Thank God Na Only Once He Buy Me ‘Mama Put’, He Would’ve Dragged Me – Cynthia Morgan Reacts To Samklef’s Recent Outburst

“This is Clinton Onyeze Mbaise, my first son. And he is joining us today as assistant production manager and as PA to me. Do not treat him like my son. It is a warning I am giving to everybody. He is here to work. He is going to earn a fee like every other person,” he said.

“Do not begin to say na K.O.K son. I no dey for that kind thing. Treat him as member of production crew. He is going to understudy the production manager and learn this work. Treat him with respect to the extent that you are treating others with respect. That is what I want him to grow into. I do not want you to spoil my son for me when you are not telling him not to do some things.

“So please he is joining us today. He has just finished from Babcock University. He studied ICT.”

He captioned the post,

“We resumed filming today. My son, Clinton, Onyeze Mbaise, joins us as Assistant Production Manager & my Personal Assistant. He is an intern to understudy Film making and Management before proceeding for further studies. We should let our children work in our organisations or other establishments to appreciate industry. Kudos Onyeze. Welcome on board Simpliciter Associates Productions”

SEE POST: