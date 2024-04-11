Marriage Done And Dusted For Me – Iyabo Ojo Affirms

Iyabo Ojo, a Nollywood actress, has stated that she is not willing to remarry.

The divorced mother of two disclosed that she is looking forward to companionship with her present partner, music executive Paul Okoye, aka Paulo, rather than marriage.

On her Instagram page, the movie star wrote: “Marriage – done and dusted. Had kids – done and dusted. Raised my kids – done and dusted. Next stage: Enjoyment! Enjoyment! Enjoyment!”

Ojo responded to an inquisitive fan who questioned in the comments area what she would do if her partner, Paulo, proposed marriage, stating that they are “on the same page.”

Replying to another fan who scolded her for “misleading the young ladies by not believing in marriage,” the actress explained that she never said she didn’t believe in marriage.

“I said I have done that character. It didn’t work for me, and I don’t want to go through that route again. I want to enjoy my life with my soul mate.”