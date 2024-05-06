Grammy Don Cast, Make We Manage Headies – BBnaija’s Whitemoney

Hazel Oyeze Onou, often known as Whitemoney, a reality TV star and musician, has expressed a lack of interest in the Grammy Awards.

The BBNaija Season 6 winner, who has been public about his goal to win a Grammy, claimed the American award has been compromised and has lost its significance.

Speaking in a recent interview with content creator, Egungun, Whitemoney said his target is now on the local Headies Awards.

He said, “The way things are going now, Grammy don cast. Make we manage Headies. I’m not sure if I’m still pursuing my desire of winning Grammys.

“Now I’m pursuing any award that keeps me relevant. Because after what Grammy organisers did to our superstars, Davido and Burna Boy at the last award ceremony, it’s now looking like they are using Nigeria for publicity stunt.”

“But never say never. My style of music is unique. If it takes me to the Grammys, no wahala.”

