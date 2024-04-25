Multichoice Announces Hike In DStv, GOtv Subscription Packages Over ‘High Operational Costs’



Multichoice Nigeria has announced an increase in the cost of subscriptions for its DStv and GOtv packages.

The new rates, the operator said, would take effect from May 1.

According to the pay-TV firm, rise in the cost of business operations is the rationale behind the price increase.

This is coming five months after its last price upward review.

The company had increased prices in April and November 2023, over surging operational costs.

“We understand the impact this change may have on our valued customers and partners, but the rise in the cost of business operations, has led us to make this difficult decision,” Multichoice said in a Wednesday statement titled ‘Price Adjustment on DStv and GOtv Packages.’

From May 1, the pay-TV firm said customers on the DStv premium bouquet will begin to pay N37,000 from N29,500, and those on Compact+ would pay N25,000 from N19,800.

Customers on Compact bouquet will pay N15,700 — up from N12,500 — the organisation said.

To subscribe to Confam, Yanga, and Padi packages, customers will pay N9,300, N5,100, and N3,600 from N7,400, N4,200, and N2,950 respectively.

The price of HDPVR Access Service, Access Fees, and Xtraview bouquets was also increased from N4,000 to N5,000.

GOtv Supa+ subscribers, Multichoice said, will pay N15,700 in contrast to the old price of N12,500.

In the same vein, subscribers on GOtv Supa package are expected to pay N9,600 from N7,600; while customers on the GOtv Max bouquet will pay N7,200 instead of N5,700.

The GOtv Jolli package will cost N4,850 from N3,950, the company added.

The price of the GOtv Jinja package would rise from N2,700 to N3,300; adding that subscribers of the GOtv Smallie would be required to pay N1,575 instead of N1,300.