Alleged Discrimination: FG Interrogates Chinese Supermarket Owners

Operatives of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, on Wednesday, interrogated owners of a Chinese supermarket in Abuja over alleged discriminatory practices against Nigerians.

It was gathered that the commission also conducted an inspection of the facility as investigation progresses.

In a statement made available via its X page, yesterday, FCCPC said: “Owners of the Abuja Chinese Supermarket facing allegations of discriminatory practices responded to our summons today to answer questions regarding the allegations. FCCPC operatives have conducted an inspection of the facility.

“We will continue to provide updates as the investigation progresses.”

Recall that the agency had shut the Chinese supermarket on Monday over alleged discrimination against Nigerians.

The Commission subsequently summoned the owners the supermarket for allegedly discriminating against Nigerians by restricting their entry.

The supermarket, located at the China General Chamber of Commerce along Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Road in the Federal Capital Territory, was said to exclusively permits individuals of Chinese origin to enter.