Yahaya Bello: A’Court Stops Execution Of Contempt Charge Against EFCC’s Olukoyede

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has stayed proceedings in the contempt charge instituted by Yahaya Bello, embattled ex-Kogi Governor, against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) Chairman, Ola Olukoyede.

A Kogi state high court presided over by Isa Jamil Abdullahi, had ordered Olukoyede to appear before it on May 13 to show why he should not be committed to prison for allegedly disobeying its order restraining the EFCC from arresting or taking any action against Bello.

However, the EFCC chairman filed an appeal against the court summon.

Olukoyede filed two motions, one seeking a stay of execution of the summon and another one asking to serve processes on Bello via substituted means by pasting the process at his Abuja residence on ‘No 9 Bengazi Steet Wuse Zone 4.’

In its ruling on Friday, a three-member panel of justices led by Joseph Oyewole granted the two motions.

The appellate court held that it found merit in the two ex parte applications, even as it fixed May 20 for the substantive appeal marked: CA/ABJ/CV/413/2024, to be heard.